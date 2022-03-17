Google Domains is out of beta and you can get 20% off if you sign up now

Believe it or not, there is one service that’s sported the “Beta” tag on its logo longer than Gmail, and that’s Google Domains. It first entered a public beta in 2015, and now, it’s finally exiting that stage as a stable product that can be used by anyone. Actually, it’s felt solid for years, as I’ve utilized it across all of my own personal domains, and have never had a problem.

Google Domains offers more than 300 TLD or top-level domain endings so that you can pick one that best represents your business. It also has 2-step verification, loads of built-in security features and even connects customers who find you through other Google services like Maps and Search via a free Business Profile that you can manage.

Getting set up is super easy and even building a website is streamlined as Domains give you a one-stop shop for selecting which service you’ll utilize for the site design itself. You can connect it to Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and even Bluehost. I personally use the Bluehost route to connect Google Domains to WordPress since that service allows me to install the popular CMS and use it for all of my clients and personal sites.

As Google Domains moves out of beta, it’s offering new and returning users a 20% discount for a single domain registration or domain transfer-in using the code “DOMAIN20” at checkout. The code will work until April 15, 2022. If you’ve tried it out in the past, even when it was first released in 2015 and found that it just wasn’t for you, you may find this discount a compelling reason to return and at least poke around to see how much it’s changed beyond its new logo.