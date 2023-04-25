Google Docs, Sheets and Slides receiving search bar for menu options to reduce overwhelm

Google is rolling out an “enhanced tool finder” for Docs, Sheets, and Slides, designed to streamline your experience and improve accessibility. Positioned at the top left of the toolbar, this feature serves as a contextual menu. When you select a specific element, such as a paragraph or a cell, the tool finder will display the most relevant and useful tools for that situation, which is pretty cool!

Additionally, the enhanced tool finder can function as a full-fledged search menu within your active document. Rather than navigating through the numerous top menu items across Google’s editing suite, you can simply type the first few letters of the desired tool or feature to locate it more quickly. This update aims to alleviate overwhelm as the menus have become increasingly bloated. The company has added iconography to many of the menu items, but this is yet another way it’s fixing the slowdown incurred when navigating.

Previously, Google offered a search function under Help > Search, but the enhanced tool finder brings this front and center. The previous search function will at first redirect you to the new finder menu, but will eventually live exclusively in the updated and modernized menu shortcut.

This begins rolling out today for Rapid Release domains and will continue over the next two weeks, so if you don’t get it right away, just be patient. Scheduled Release domains can expect the feature starting May 10th, with a two-week rollout period as well. Luckily, all Workspace users and personal Google Accounts alike will be able to use this, making it a significant accessibility win across the board.

