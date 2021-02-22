Google Docs is adding a ‘new’ badge for unread comments so they’re easier to locate

Google is adding a new badge to unread comments in Docs on the web that will be marked with a blue dot. Upon hovering over them, they will expand to show the word ‘new’ (see below). Once you click on a comment to indicate that it’s been addressed, the badge will then disappear.

A blue dot emphasizes the new comment activity since the last time you viewed the document.

In the history for the comments, a new filtering option is also being added which will allow you to show comments that are directly addressed to you, comments that have been marked as resolved, and all comments unfiltered.

Both of these new additions should help users quickly navigate to new discussions in larger documents with ease – especially amidst the pandemic where many more people may be working together on a document or at the very least working more frequently on one, these are welcome changes! Neither admins nor end-users need to do anything for these new features to appear and to begin utilizing them – well, except for waiting.

Rapid Release domains should start seeing both new tools over the next two weeks, whereas Scheduled Release domains will have to wait a bit longer – two weeks from March 15, 2020. Oh, and guess what? This is going to available to regular Google account users as well! It’s always a good day when Google rolls out Workspace tools to regular folks at the same time.