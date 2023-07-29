Google Discover lets you give two thumbs up if you really like something in odd test update

I was browsing Google Discover last night when I realized something strange. In addition to the thumbs up and thumbs down icons in order to tailor my content preferences per article, a double thumbs up icon began appearing on all of the Discover entries. What’s weird about this is that Google seems to be testing a “super like” with no clear distinction on how it will alter your experience if you use one or two thumbs up.

What’s even more strange is that the heart to “love” something is still present on some articles in Discover, making for an odd amalgamation of interactive buttons. This is clearly some sort of A/B test, and not everyone has it yet, but for those that do, you’ll more than likely be very confused.

There has also been no word of this from Google officially, but it’s very clearly not a bug. In addition to the weird fake search bars Google slapped on Discover this past week in order to give more recommendations for what to search for (which are very annoying by the way, but can luckily be hidden), the “super like”, as I am coining it, is another way that the tech giant is making its services more “social” or tailored.

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I’m hoping that in the future, we get some sort of commenting system for Discover articles, or Google News content so that I can have my Google+ experience back, albeit in a new modernized format. let me know in the comments if you’re seeing two thumbs up as one icon in addition to the thumbs up and down as well as the heart buttons!

Newsletter Signup