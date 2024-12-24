Google counters DOJ with a plan that doesn’t force the sell-off of the Chrome browser

The Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit against Google has taken another turn. After a court ruling that wanted to force Google to sell off its Chrome browser, the search giant has countered with a proposal of its own. While Google maintains its innocence and plans to appeal the initial decision, this counter-proposal aims to address the court’s concerns without the drastic measure of dismantling Chrome.

Google’s proposal focuses primarily on contracts and agreements related to search distribution. It argues that the core issue at hand revolves around these agreements, not the existence of Chrome itself. To address this, Google proposes providing more flexibility to browser companies like Apple and Mozilla, allowing them to:

Offer Google Search while retaining the freedom to strike deals with other search engines. This ensures these companies can continue generating revenue while maintaining user choice.

Establish multiple default search engines across different platforms and browsing modes. Imagine having a different default search engine on your iPhone versus your iPad, giving you more control over your search experience.

Change their default search provider at least every 12 months. This measure prevents long-term exclusivity agreements and encourages ongoing competition.

Furthermore, Google’s proposal addresses Android contracts by allowing device makers more freedom in pre-loading multiple search engines and decoupling Google apps from search and Chrome. This opens the door for rivals like Microsoft to compete more effectively for placement on Android devices.

While Google acknowledges that these changes may come at a cost to its partners, it believes they effectively address the court’s findings without compromising user privacy, security, or America’s technological leadership. The company emphasizes that its success stems from innovation and providing a superior search engine, not from anti-competitive practices.

The legal battle is far from over, and Google’s appeal process is likely to be lengthy and complex. However, this counter-proposal signals Google’s determination to defend Chrome and its position in the search market. It remains to be seen how the court will respond to these proposed remedies, but for now, Chrome users and fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The browser we all know and love isn’t going anywhere just yet.

