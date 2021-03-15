Google Chat will suggest conversations based on your Calendar with ‘Quick Sync’

With the old Google Hangouts out the window, the company is officially able to start showing us how Google Chat will be more beneficial to consumers and Enterprise alike. It hasn’t been but a week since it began migrating users, and it’s already showing signs of intelligence – no, really. Google Chat will now suggest conversations to you based on your Google Calendar meetings with something called ‘Quick Sync’.

These suggested conversations will be one-to-one, meaning it will not suggest group chats to you with Quick Sync. These new chats will appear at the top of the Chat section in Gmail, and the Chat app via mobile and the web and will only appear up to 10 minutes prior to a scheduled meeting with that individual. The idea here is to make it faster to shoot a message to the meeting participant in instances where you may need to ask if they’re ready to hop into the call or to tell them if there’s anything else they need to prepare prior to meeting with you.

The Quick Sync chat will also stick around for up to 10 minutes after your meeting ends via Google Meet so that you can share any details on wrap up with that person or perhaps a file reviewing what you discussed. Neither Admins nor end users will need to do anything to make Quick Sync Chats appear for them – well, aside from waiting. Rapid Release domains and Scheduled Release domains alike will receive this new feature automatically over the next two weeks starting today. I think this is very clever of Google, and I hope to see them add more smarts to the new Google Chat as time passes. The more they invest into it, the less likely they are to abandon it like Hangouts…right?

