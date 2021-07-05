Google Chat will now automatically suggest quick sync groups based on your Calendar

Adding to its ability to suggest 1:1 chat groups based on your meetings in Google Calendar, Google Chat will now suggest chat groups based on your Calendar that contain multiple people. It’s an expansion of an already useful feature, and Google hopes that by making it more diverse, you and your teams can quickly open discussions about files and information that’s important to your organization.

Chat group suggestions will appear the same way that 1:1 chat suggestions do – at the top of your chat list for ten minutes prior to and after a Meet call. This way, you won’t need to remember for yourself to follow up with someone regarding the topics you discussed in your meeting. Instead, a ‘Quick sync’ will be right there in your face for you to click and type your thoughts or follow up questions into.

This should already be appearing for both Rapid Release and Schedulede Release domains alike. In fact, it began rolling out a handful of days ago, and will continue to do so over the next week and a half. So, if you’ve yet to see the feature, there’s nothing you or your administrator will need to do aside from wait. Chat group suggestions will be available to all Workspace customers, as well as those who still have G Suite for Business and G Suite Basic licenses.

I think that any automations Google adds to its software will be useful and welcome to most users. With suggested chats disappearing on their own ten minutes after the Meet, they should be more of a convenience than an annoyance. Even if I just utilize it to let other call participants know that I’ll be a bit late for a meeting (or to check why everyone else is late!), this is still really neat.