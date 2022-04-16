Gmail and Google Chat will let you choose which contacts can nudge you through iOS Focus Mode

In a new Workspace Updates blog post, Google revealed that iOS users can now specify which Gmail and Chat notifications can break through Apple’s built-in “Focus mode” and nudge them during times when they have it enabled to limit their screen time.

Focus mode keeps you from having to sacrifice downtime for deep productivity or your personal tech disconnection slots like family time by blocking all notifications from flooding your lockscreen and status bar. Before now though, Gmail and Chat would also be blocked in their entirety. Now, you’ll have more granular control so that you can avoid missing vital connection interactions and opportunities from your Contacts.

Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains will both see a gradual rollout for this update. That means that starting yesterday, April 15, 2022, you’re looking at a two-week period of time when it could appear for you. This goes for all Workspace customers, as well as those with legacy G Suite Basic and Business licenses.

Oh, and yes, if you have a personal Google Account, you’ll also get this update on iOS! It’s great to see more personal account updates sliding out with Workspace updates, and I hope that this trend continues. Let me know in the comments if you use Focus mode on iOS and whether or not you’re interested in adding extra controls for managing interactions with the relationships that matter to you.