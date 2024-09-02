Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Google Chat gets an automation boost with two new integrations including IFTTT

Google Chat is stepping up its productivity game with the introduction of two powerful automation integrations: IFTTT and UKG Flow. These additions promise to streamline workflows, automate mundane tasks, and keep users connected across various platforms, all without leaving the comfort of Google Chat.

IFTTT, the popular “If This, Then That” service, is now ready and available for Chat users to connect with over 1,000 apps. This opens a world of automation possibilities! For example, when a new customer joins your Chat space, you could have IFTTT automatically triggers an onboarding email. Or, perhaps you want to be notified in Chat whenever a new file is added to your Google Drive, Dropbox, or Box folder. IFTTT can make it happen.

IFTTT Google Chat automation examples

You can also use this integration to have mentions or tags from Discord, X, and Facebook automatically posted to a Chat space, keeping them in the loop across all their communities. This could be particularly useful for social media managers or content creators trying to keep an eye on multiple accounts.

For businesses using UKG Pro WFM, the UKG Flow integration brings essential timekeeping and scheduling functionalities directly into Chat. Employees can punch in and out, request time off, and perform other common UKG actions without switching apps. This integration promises to boost efficiency and reduce friction for both employees and administrators.

Automate your workflows on Google Chat

IFTTT’s Chat integration is available for all users to connect on the IFTTT website. The UKG Flow integration requires installation by an administrator, but once set up, it’s seamlessly accessible within Chat. Both integrations are available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and even users with personal Google accounts.

Google Chat continues to evolve into a collaboration and productivity hub. We use Discord (since we have the Chrome Unboxed Plus community server there) and WhatsApp as our main communication tools but updates like these make me want to switch to Google Chat for business-related messaging. I could see these additions really enhancing our workflows and the options for automation now feel a bit endless. What automations do you have in mind? I love a good productivity hack and I’m curious how people are going to use these integrations. Let me know in the comments below!

