Google celebrates accessibility with global Chromebook initiatives

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is here and Google is taking this day to reaffirm their commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. The company’s Products for All Accessibility team is central to this mission and has been working hard to ensure that Chromebooks are accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or where you live in the world. This team has been making strides in emerging markets, working closely with the disability community to understand their needs and create solutions that benefit everyone. In a recent post on The Keyword blog, Google outlined some of the important work this team has been doing.

Empowering Kenyan students with Chromebooks

Last year, Google partnered with InAble to provide 480 Chromebooks to students and teachers at four schools for the blind and visually impaired in Kenya. This initiative replaced limited access to braille materials and shared computer labs with personal Chromebooks, opening up a world of learning and opportunity for the students. Watching the students unbox the Chromebooks in the video above is incredible and shows how important these devices are to these students.

Information which had not been easy to get, we can get it. It has opened the information and taken care of things which we could not get access to before. It really matters to us. Simon Musau, Senior Teacher, Thika School for the Blind

In addition to this work with blind and visually impaired students, Google funded a new computer lab in the village of Kairi, equipped with Chromebooks for the entire community, providing valuable access to technology and digital skills training. And Google teams are also training teachers on the assistive technologies built into Chromebooks, giving everyone in the community access to a much broader range of content than ever before.

Enhanced Accessibility Features

Speaking of integrated accessibility, Google says they have some new capabilities for Chromebooks and Workspace on the way, too. In the coming weeks, Chromebooks will see enhancements such as a screen magnifier that follows text-to-speech, customizable mouse cursor sizes, and the option to disable the blinking text cursor. Google Drive is also becoming more accessible with features like first-letter navigation, dark mode for reduced eye strain, and updated keyboard shortcuts. These updates, though seemingly minor, can significantly improve the user experience for individuals with specific needs.

This commitment to accessibility extends beyond technology. Google says they are investing in teacher training programs to ensure that computer science education is engaging and accessible for all learners. A recent pilot program in Chicago provided professional development for teachers, equipping them with the skills and resources to integrate robotics and computer science into their classrooms effectively.

A continuing commitment to accessibility

These initiatives represent just a glimpse of Google’s ongoing efforts to make technology accessible to everyone. Chromebooks already have great accessibility features like ChromeVox and Select-to-speak, but it’s wonderful to see Google remain dedicated to inclusivity and continue to explore new ways to empower individuals of all abilities through technology. If you’d like to learn more about Google’s accessibility initiatives, you can head over to edu.google.com/accessibility.

