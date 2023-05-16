Google Calendar now works better with Microsoft Outlook and vice versa

Google is working to make Microsoft Outlook more compatible with its Calendar app, with several improvements already implemented for all Workspace users. This includes personal Google Accounts, and those with legacy G Suite licenses too. Essentially, it’s rolled out to everyone already.

These updates include the ability to receive Google Calendar invitations and RSVPs in Outlook, recurring events that did not originate in Google Calendar being properly updated on Google’s end when changed in the third-party service, and default reminder generation in Outlook for events created in Google Calendar so that no one misses an event.

Google states that these interoperability fixes will allow those in different time zones who are using different calendars with varying functionality to work together better, keeping everyone productive and coordinated across the board.

I personally don’t use Outlook Calendar and most people I work with use Google Workspace for their organization, but I would be interested in knowing in the comments whether any of these changes will benefit you and your colleagues.

Newsletter Signup