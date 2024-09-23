Google Calendar gets a dedicated Birthdays event option on Android

Google Calendar has always been handy for keeping track of birthdays, pulling those dates straight from your Google Contacts. But until now, you couldn’t manually create birthday events directly in Calendar. So, while you might have most birthdays in your calendar by default, I’m sure there are a few missing you’d love to be able to add.

Well, Google’s just announced a new feature that lets you create and edit birthday events right within the Calendar app on Android devices. This means even if someone’s birthday isn’t in your contacts, you can still make sure their special day is marked on your calendar.

How it Works

Once this rolls out, adding a birthday will be pretty simple. When you go to create a new event, you’ll now see a “Birthday” option. Tap that, and you’ll get a dedicated space to enter the person’s name, birthdate, and any other notes you want to add. You’ll also be able to edit existing birthdays that were pulled in from your contacts, so you can keep everything accurate and up-to-date.

This may seem like a small update, but it’s a big deal for anyone who uses Google Calendar to stay organized. Now you have more control over your birthday calendar, you can make sure you never miss an important date, and everything’s streamlined right within the app you already use every day.

While this feature is rolling out to Android first, we’re hopeful it’ll make its way to other platforms soon. Having this ability on the web would be a really helpful update. So get ready to celebrate those birthdays with a little more ease, thanks to this handy update from Google.