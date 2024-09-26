Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Google Calendar embeds on the web don’t look like trash anymore

By View Comments

Google has finally given embedded Google Calendars a fresh coat of paint, bringing them in line with the sleek and modern Material Design 3 aesthetic you see when you utilize Google Calendars on the web and on your phone. And it’s more than looks; this update brings a host of improvements that make embedded calendars more accessible, readable, and adaptable as well.

What’s New?

  • Enhanced Accessibility: Google is serious about making its products usable for everyone. Embedded calendars now play nicely with screen readers and offer keyboard shortcuts for effortless navigation.
  • Improved Readability: Say goodbye to squinting at tiny text. The update includes better spacing to make everything easier on the eyes.
  • Responsive Layout: Whether your visitors are on a desktop, tablet, or phone, your embedded calendar will look its best thanks to a responsive layout that adapts seamlessly to different screen sizes.
old Google Calendar embed
updated Google Calendar embed

Google began rolling this out gradually, but that began on September 17th if you’re on a Rapid Release domain. For those on a Scheduled Release domain, keep an eye out starting October 7th. But the good news is that this update is for everyone! All Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and even users with personal Google accounts will get to enjoy the refreshed embedded calendars.

advertisement

Check out Today’s Best Chomebook Deals

Whether you’re a blogger sharing your schedule, a business owner showcasing events, or just someone who likes to stay organized, the improved embedded calendars offer a more seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone. And frankly, it’s about time!

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

advertisement

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.