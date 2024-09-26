Google Calendar embeds on the web don’t look like trash anymore

Google has finally given embedded Google Calendars a fresh coat of paint, bringing them in line with the sleek and modern Material Design 3 aesthetic you see when you utilize Google Calendars on the web and on your phone. And it’s more than looks; this update brings a host of improvements that make embedded calendars more accessible, readable, and adaptable as well.

What’s New?

Enhanced Accessibility: Google is serious about making its products usable for everyone. Embedded calendars now play nicely with screen readers and offer keyboard shortcuts for effortless navigation.

Improved Readability: Say goodbye to squinting at tiny text. The update includes better spacing to make everything easier on the eyes.

Responsive Layout: Whether your visitors are on a desktop, tablet, or phone, your embedded calendar will look its best thanks to a responsive layout that adapts seamlessly to different screen sizes.

old Google Calendar embed

updated Google Calendar embed

Google began rolling this out gradually, but that began on September 17th if you’re on a Rapid Release domain. For those on a Scheduled Release domain, keep an eye out starting October 7th. But the good news is that this update is for everyone! All Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and even users with personal Google accounts will get to enjoy the refreshed embedded calendars.

Whether you’re a blogger sharing your schedule, a business owner showcasing events, or just someone who likes to stay organized, the improved embedded calendars offer a more seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone. And frankly, it’s about time!