Go home Google, you’re drunk: Calendar events being bulk created from users’ promotional emails

It would seem that Google Calendar has had just a bit too much spiced eggnog today in preparation for Christmas. Instead of showing you just and only events that you’ve created for your account – you know, what it’s supposed to do – it’s also creating events for promotional emails in your Gmail inbox!

Y’all, my @googlecalendar has started creating random events based on emails I’ve gotten … only it’s just like, random marketing content and newsletters.



What fresh hell is this? pic.twitter.com/9ZWR4Txw9C — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) December 23, 2022

This is clearly going to take a Google engineer’s Christmas weekend to fix, but it shouldn’t be that troublesome to correct. To be frank, it’s one of the strangest mix ups I’ve ever seen in my time using Google services. Perhaps the company is testing out some new feature and it went live before it was supposed to and in a way that it was never meant to.

These are being created as all-day events, and are likely being dumped into the space because the dates on the emails match those spots on the calendar. Clearly, some form of a bug is responsible. Regardless, you can get rid of these by visiting your Calendar’s settings, and toggling off “Events from Gmail”.

One thing is for sure – any marketer who is now plastered across your agenda is likely very happy for the free promotion, especially so close to the holiday. Let us know in the comments if you’re experiencing the same problem, or if your calendar is cleared off and no only because you’ve committed to doing nothing until the new year.

