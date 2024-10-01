Google announces new Chromebooks, new software at the latest Chromebook Showcase [VIDEO]

Last week at the Chromebook Showcase in New York, Google unveiled two awesome new prices of hardware alongside quite a few, new ChromeOS additions that will be of great interest to many of you. Of course, there are new AI smarts coming to Chromebook Plus users, but there are some great updates for Chromebooks across the board, as well. And the hardware that was introduced include two new Chromebooks that many of you have been waiting very patiently for. And I think it was worth the wait.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: the thinnest, lightest Chromebook Plus

Simply put, I was captivated by the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. It weighs a mere 2.58 pounds, measures less than half an inch thick, and it is undoubtedly a testament to engineering prowess. The stunning Neptune blue of the lid adds a touch of modern elegance and there’s no way you can walk away from an encounter with the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus unimpressed.

But it’s not just about the chassis: as good as it feels and looks. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus comes with an Intel Core 3-100U Raptor Lake-R processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Then there’s the 15.6″ OLED display that delivers vibrant visuals, 400 nits of brightness, and wild contrast ratios. Additionally, Samsung has 100% reversed course on the battery levels when compared to the first Galaxy Chromebook, ensuring you stay productive throughout the day with a whopping 13 hours of battery life.

Finally, this device is the first Chromebook Plus to feature the new and innovative Quick Insert key. We’ll talk more about that in a minute, but this new feature could be one of those changes that completely upends the way we multitask, and I cannot wait to start adding it to my daily flow.

And you won’t have to wait long to get one, either. We expect its availability starting in early-October at $699, and we’ve confirmed with Samsung that it will be in Best Buy stores and on the shelves for people to see. And trust me when I say that you’ll absolutely want to get your hands on this Chromebook.

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ is the same versatile companion you’ve come to love in the Duet series, seamlessly transitioning between laptop and tablet modes thanks to its built-in kickstand. This time around, that kickstand back gets an interesting and very useful upgrade by switching to a diagonal hinge that allows for landscape and portrait modes: whichever suits you best.

The optional Lenovo USI Pen 2 and brand-new palm rejection model should make for enhanced note taking, drawing, and navigation as well. With its MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, our brief time with this tablet makes me feel very confident that this will be the best performing Duet we’ve seen yet while keeping the battery life in a long-lasting, very solid spot.

Finally, we have some very nice camera modules (5MP up front, 8MP in the back) that look very good at first glance. We need to do some proper testing for sure, but early impressions make this feel like the best camera on a Chromebook we’ve seen to date. There’s a lot to like here, and this device starts at just $339.99 (and that is reportedly coming with the USI 2.0 pen) and should show up in early October as well. The upgraded version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will run you $389.99.

Quick Insert: efficiency at your fingertips

The Quick Insert key is poised to truly revolutionize how you interact with your Chromebook. With a single tap, a contextual menu pops up, offering a ton of useful, thoughtful productivity tools.

Need help refining your writing? Help me write, powered by Gemini models, is at your service. Need an image reaction? Effortlessly add emojis and GIFs. Need a link or file quickly? Add a link or text you copied or utilize the integrated Google Drive searchto attach files without breaking your workflow. Quick Insert even handles simple calculations, date insertions, and unit conversions as well.

While currently exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, existing Chromebooks can also access this functionality via a keyboard shortcut (LAUNCHER KEY + F). Google has plans to expand Quick Insert’s capabilities and availability in the future, like adding the ability for users to generate AI-powered images directly from the Quick Insert menu.

AI-Powered features for Chromebook Plus

Chromebook Plus devices already have an array of AI features built to streamline your workflow. The integrated Help me write and the ability to chat with Gemini are just the beginning, though. Throughout October, expect these additional features to arrive on Chromebook Plus models:

Help me read: Summarize PDFs, articles, and websites effortlessly with a right-click. Even ask follow-up questions to delve deeper.

Summarize PDFs, articles, and websites effortlessly with a right-click. Even ask follow-up questions to delve deeper. Live Translate: Break down language barriers with AI-translated captions on any on-screen content, from Zoom meetings to YouTube livestreams; it’s all powered at the OS level, so it works right where you are.

Break down language barriers with AI-translated captions on any on-screen content, from Zoom meetings to YouTube livestreams; it’s all powered at the OS level, so it works right where you are. Recorder App: Like we’ve had with Pixel phones for a few years, Chromebook Plus devices will be able to capture audio, thoughts, and notes with Google’s AI-powered Recorder app. Transcriptions can detect and label speakers, and even provide summaries.

Like we’ve had with Pixel phones for a few years, Chromebook Plus devices will be able to capture audio, thoughts, and notes with Google’s AI-powered Recorder app. Transcriptions can detect and label speakers, and even provide summaries. More video call enhancements: Studio-style mic simulation and built-in appearance effects ensure you look and sound your best on video calls, regardless of the app.

New Goodnotes App

Goodnotes, a popular note-taking app, is now optimized for stylus-compatible Chromebooks like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″. This empowers you to ditch your physical notebooks and embrace a digital note-taking experience that feels as natural as pen on paper. Starting later this month, Chromebook users can enjoy three months of Goodnotes – including free digital stationery – on all stylus-enabled Chromebooks through a Chromebook Perk.

New Features for All Chromebooks

As I said, there are plenty of other updates for all Chromebooks: not just Chromebook Plus models. These new features aim to boost productivity and grant access to off-device AI tools:

Chat with Gemini: Access Gemini directly from your shelf, no browser needed. Get help with trip planning, image generation, and knowledge exploration.

Access Gemini directly from your shelf, no browser needed. Get help with trip planning, image generation, and knowledge exploration. Google One AI Premium Trial: Enjoy three months of Google’s most capable AI tools at no cost when you purchase a new Chromebook. Chromebook Plus buyers get a 12-month trial.

Enjoy three months of Google’s most capable AI tools at no cost when you purchase a new Chromebook. Chromebook Plus buyers get a 12-month trial. Welcome Recap: Jump back into your workflow with a visual overview of your recent activity and helpful suggestions.

Jump back into your workflow with a visual overview of your recent activity and helpful suggestions. Focus: Minimize distractions with dedicated focus time, soundscapes, and automatic “Do not Disturb” settings.

Minimize distractions with dedicated focus time, soundscapes, and automatic “Do not Disturb” settings. File Pinning: Pin frequently accessed files to your shelf for quick and easy access, even offline.

Dare I say “that’s it?” This event was once again a fantastic showcase of what is happening in ChromeOS in the coming months and a wonderful platform to introduce us to a couple new Chromebooks that will undoubtedly be wildly popular over the course of the next year. This OS and the hardware that runs it are both constantly evolving, always interesting, and better now than they’ve ever been. Look for the new devices to be available in early October, and for ChromeOS 129 to start rolling out any minute, now.