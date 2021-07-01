Google announces 5 year support for all Nest smart home devices

At this point, Google has a pretty wide array of hardware that exists to assist you in your home. From speakers to displays to cameras, doorbells and streaming dongles, Google’s foray into hardware has taken a decidedly smart home trajectory over the past few years. Yes, they make a few Chromebooks and some phones, but the vast majority of Google’s hardware is meant for the home. And while I can tell you that Pixel phones get a dedicated 3 years of software support and Chromebooks get up to 8 years, I had no idea until today how long any home-bound Google/Nest device was set to continue getting updates.

An obscure post with important info

In a blog post by Google (spotted by Ars Technica) from a couple of days ago, the company laid out their commitments to privacy and security, and one of the bullets included was a clear declaration of at least 5 full years of software updates, bug fixes and routine patches for all Google/Nest devices. While that used to be quite simple to narrow down, it has become increasingly difficult to clarify what a Nest or Google Home device is these days. Between more devices, questionable branding decisions and acquisitions, the waters have muddied quite a bit. Luckily, linked in the same post is a list of what constitutes a Google-made smart home device, and we’ll just drop it right here for you.

Home Assistance

Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Mini

Google Home Mini

Google Home

Google Home Max

Google Nest Wifi point (with Google Assistant)

Google Nest Audio

Safety & Security

Google Nest Protect

Google Nest Secure Alarm System (including Google Nest Guard, Google Nest Detect, Google Nest Tag)

Google Nest Cam Indoor

Google Nest Cam Outdoor

Google Nest Hello

Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Nest × Yale Lock

Google Nest Connect

Entertainment

Chromecast

Chromecast Ultra

Chromecast Audio

Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast Voice Remote

Energy

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Google Nest Thermostat E

Google Nest Temperature Sensor

Google Nest Heat Link

Google Nest Heat Link E

Google Nest Thermostat

Connectivity

Google Nest Wifi router and point

Google Wifi

Apps

Google Home

Google Wifi

Nest

As I said in the opening, the list has become quite long over the years. I’d say just about every device you have ever been able to buy from Google for your home is on that list, so as long as it isn’t one of the older devices available, you can expect more updates and security patches down the road. While Google is promising 5 years of support, they aren’t limiting it to 5 years only. Some popular devices may continue getting updated beyond that point, too. As Google continues to expand in this space, this new 5-year update promise is an important one to think about. When faced with saving a few dollars to buy the older Google Home Mini versus the newer Nest Mini, a longer support window may make all the difference.