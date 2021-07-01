Google announces 5 year support for all Nest smart home devices

At this point, Google has a pretty wide array of hardware that exists to assist you in your home. From speakers to displays to cameras, doorbells and streaming dongles, Google’s foray into hardware has taken a decidedly smart home trajectory over the past few years. Yes, they make a few Chromebooks and some phones, but the vast majority of Google’s hardware is meant for the home. And while I can tell you that Pixel phones get a dedicated 3 years of software support and Chromebooks get up to 8 years, I had no idea until today how long any home-bound Google/Nest device was set to continue getting updates.
An obscure post with important info
In a blog post by Google (spotted by Ars Technica) from a couple of days ago, the company laid out their commitments to privacy and security, and one of the bullets included was a clear declaration of at least 5 full years of software updates, bug fixes and routine patches for all Google/Nest devices. While that used to be quite simple to narrow down, it has become increasingly difficult to clarify what a Nest or Google Home device is these days. Between more devices, questionable branding decisions and acquisitions, the waters have muddied quite a bit. Luckily, linked in the same post is a list of what constitutes a Google-made smart home device, and we’ll just drop it right here for you.
Home Assistance
- Google Nest Hub
- Google Nest Hub Max
- Google Nest Mini
- Google Home Mini
- Google Home
- Google Home Max
- Google Nest Wifi point (with Google Assistant)
- Google Nest Audio
Safety & Security
- Google Nest Protect
- Google Nest Secure Alarm System (including Google Nest Guard, Google Nest Detect, Google Nest Tag)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor
- Google Nest Hello
- Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor
- Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor
- Nest × Yale Lock
- Google Nest Connect
Entertainment
- Chromecast
- Chromecast Ultra
- Chromecast Audio
- Chromecast with Google TV
- Chromecast Voice Remote
Energy
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat
- Google Nest Thermostat E
- Google Nest Temperature Sensor
- Google Nest Heat Link
- Google Nest Heat Link E
- Google Nest Thermostat
Connectivity
- Google Nest Wifi router and point
- Google Wifi
Apps
- Google Home
- Google Wifi
- Nest
As I said in the opening, the list has become quite long over the years. I’d say just about every device you have ever been able to buy from Google for your home is on that list, so as long as it isn’t one of the older devices available, you can expect more updates and security patches down the road. While Google is promising 5 years of support, they aren’t limiting it to 5 years only. Some popular devices may continue getting updated beyond that point, too. As Google continues to expand in this space, this new 5-year update promise is an important one to think about. When faced with saving a few dollars to buy the older Google Home Mini versus the newer Nest Mini, a longer support window may make all the difference.