Google Wifi finds a new Home as app sunsets in June – here’s how to migrate your network

We’ve known for some time now that the Google Wifi app’s time was short. Last year, the company made mention that it had intentions to shift all of its features over to the Google Home application, and while pretty much all that process is nearly complete, the standalone Wifi app continued to exist alongside Home until now. Beginning May 25, 2021, Google will strip the app of its ability to function and make it merely a place to view information about your wireless setup instead.

If you have yet to migrate your Google Wifi network into the Google Home app, you can do so by following the steps below. Once you do, you’ll be able to manage everything in one place. This process will also work for the long-forgotten OnHub device that preceded Google Wifi.

Open the Google Home app . Tap Add device or service Import Google Wifi network Next. Choose a home and tap Next. Confirm your Wi-Fi network, then tap Next. Follow the in-app instructions to finish adding your network.

Migrating everything over provides you with several new benefits. First, you’ll get improved video conferencing with Google Meet and Zoom. You’ll also get better insights on your network, whether it’s a notification when a new device joins your network or detailed insights for troubleshooting a slow or bad internet connection. The app has a fantastic news feed-style home screen that tells you everything you need to know about your connected home. Lastly, with more ways to control your wifi like asking Google Assistant with just your voice to pause your wifi or check the internet speed, making the move is not only necessary, it’s beneficial.

The Google Wifi app will be completely removed from the Play Store in June, so I recommend beginning the migration now or very soon. Though the Home app is fantastic, I did have some trouble locating the options for prioritizing a connection on a specific device. I eventually found it, but it was a tad buried compared to the original app.

I say this because as with any change, we’re all going to have to learn the ins and outs of the new layout and that may take some time, understandably. This move will undoubtedly not go over well with everyone, but I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Have you already migrated over to Google Home? If not, you can grab it using the link below and then by following the steps listed above.