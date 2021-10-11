Google is shutting down Fiber TV, finally admits traditional offerings are ‘outdated’

Streaming television offerings have quite literally overtaken the world. We live in the information and collaboration age, and we’re drowning in choice, and the traditional method of being limited to select programming that’s chosen for you is just kind of old school now.

Back in February, Google upgraded its Huntsville, Alabama customers to accept a free Chromecast with Google TV and a Google Wifi in place of their cable experience, and that test seems to have gone pretty well. Shortly afterward, it made the same deal available to all Fiber TV users in place of Fiber itself in June of this year.

After upgrading, you’ll probably say “Why wasn’t I using this before?”

Traditional TV is expensive and outdated, so we’re working to upgrade our customers to streaming options, and will ultimately retire Fiber TV in all our markets. (Don’t worry, current TV customers will get 90 days notice before their plan changes!) Google Fiber

To make sure that everyone keeps the best TV experience and has an easy transition to streaming, the Fiber customer service team is on standby for customers. If you need extra help getting moved on over to your new Chromecast with Google TV and Google Wifi, just give the company a call and talk it over! While it may seem scary, it’s pretty straightforward after a few steps.

According to the blog post Google published recently, customers in Nashville, Huntsville, Salt Lake City, and Provo have already been upgraded. Those living in Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, and Irvine have just wrapped up their shift away from Fiber TV as of the end of this past month, but if you’re in Kansas City, there’s no timeline for you yet – that’s still being hammered out.

The previous TV offerings on the free service were known to be slow, and they had long installation times, so most Fiber customers will probably be happy to make the transition to Youtube TV, Sling, or whatever else they’re into. The idea of having a low-cost, easy-to-install and use device in their homes just makes way more sense, and I think Google made a good move here. As with all things, I still feel as though they jump the gun on decisions and then walk them back a few years later. Sometimes, I just wish it would plan things out a bit better before jumping into action.