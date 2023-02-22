Gmail is refusing to sync Hotmail or Outlook messages due to an authentication bug

Gmail is one of the most popular email clients out there, but some Android users have recently reported a frustrating issue. The Gmail app on Android is refusing to synchronize Hotmail or Outlook emails due to an authentication bug. This means that users are unable to access their Hotmail or Outlook emails via the Gmail app, causing inconvenience and frustration.

Thankfully, it seems that Google is aware of the issue and is already working on a fix (kudos 9to5Google). The company is said to be collaborating with Microsoft to resolve the problem, as mentioned on the official Workspace Status dashboard which shows when there’s an outage. This is a promising sign for affected users, but it’s still unclear when the fix will be rolled out. We’ll update this article once it is though!

In the meantime, users who are experiencing this issue can still access their Hotmail or Outlook emails through the official apps for each service, as well as through other email clients aside from Gmail. While it may not be the most convenient solution, it’s a temporary workaround that can help alleviate the issue until a fix is provided.

It’s important to note that issues like this are not uncommon, and the most widely-used applications can experience bugs and glitches, especially as it pertains to server-side technicalities. However, it’s reassuring to know that Google is actively squashing this bug to ensure that users can access their emails seamlessly.

