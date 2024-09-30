Gmail is getting Gemini-infused contextual smart replies

It’s hard to believe, but Google first introduced Smart Replies to Gmail all the way back in 2017. It was a big deal back then, allowing users to fire off quick, pre-written responses to emails with a single tap. It’s a feature I use to this day without even thinking too much about it, and it’s definitely one that I’d love to see become a bit more useful. Thankfully, Google’s taking things up a notch with a Gemini-powered update that looks to make Smart Replies even smarter.

Context, powered by Gemini

The key to this upgrade is context. Google’s new contextual Smart Replies don’t just look at the last email in a thread; they analyze the entire conversation to provide responses that are tailored specifically to the message you’re replying to. This means you’ll get more relevant and nuanced suggestions that go far beyond the basic “Yes” or “No” options we’ve been used to.

Imagine getting Smart Replies that not only capture the essence of your intended message but also include a friendly greeting and a personalized sign-off. That’s exactly what Google’s promising with this update. The idea is to provide you with a range of options that match your unique communication style, saving you some time and effort in the process.

How it works

How it all works is pretty simple. When you receive an email, you’ll see a selection of contextual Smart Replies. Hover over each one to preview the text, then select the one that best suits your needs. You can even edit the suggested reply before sending it off, ensuring it’s exactly what you want to say.

If you’re like me and just dread composing thoughtful email responses that go beyond one-sentence answers, this update is going to be a game-changer. With more relevant and personalized Smart Replies at your fingertips, you might find yourself typing less and tapping more – always with the option to craft your own responses when the situation calls for it.

Availability

For now, the new contextual Smart Replies are rolling out to Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium subscribers. The feature is currently limited to English, but we can expect support for other languages in the future. As with all new, server-side features like this one, it could take a couple weeks before it shows up for your account.

