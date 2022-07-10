[U: Fixed] New Gmail bug is displaying a warning banner on emails. Fix is in the works.

Update, July 10th, 12:40PM EST: The Google Workspace team provided the below update yesterday, July 9th, at 9:27PM UTC: The problem with Gmail has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.

Gmail users are experiencing an issue in which emails delivered between 7 PM PST on 7/6/2022 and 12:08 AM PST on 7/7/2022 display a redundant banner notification asking them if they want to continue getting emails from those senders. The issue was promptly reported, and Google has identified the cause and confirmed that a fix is in the works.

It was initially believed that the issue was only impacting personal Gmail accounts; however, it became apparent overnight that it wasn’t the case and also affecting Enterprise customers. It was also initially advised that users might have to click “yes” or “no” on each one of the emails to make the banner go away. Thankfully, Google later confirmed that the root cause was identified and that their engineering team was working on getting the banner removed from those emails:

We have confirmed through further investigation that this issue affects both Gmail consumers and Enterprise customers. New emails delivered post the impact time will not have any banner. Our engineering team has identified the root cause, prevented any further affected messages, and continues to work on removing the labels from the emails that have this incorrect banner. Source: Google Workspace Status Dashboard

The latest update on the issue was posted this morning at 10 AM PST and promised an update by 11 AM PST tomorrow. We will keep an eye on the dashboard and provide an update here as well as soon as we know more.