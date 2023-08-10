At long last, you can natively translate messages in other languages in Gmail for Mobile

Gmail for Android and iOS will finally let you translate emails you receive in a language other than you own! This will let you simplify doing business internationally or even locally with a more diverse and broad range of clients and partners without having to go back and forth to Google Translate.

Essentially, if an email’s content language doesn’t match your account settings, a dismissible banner will notify you, giving you control over translation preferences. To translate that email, tap the “Translate” option at the top as shown above. If you accidentally dismiss it, it will again the next time you open the message. Alternatively, you can choose the “Don’t translate [language] again” option from the menu.

If you’re rocking an Android device, you’ll start seeing this available to you already, and over the next week and a half. iPhone users will have to wait until August 21st to start seeing the feature, and of course, it will be a two week rollout from that date as usual. This goes for all Workspace customers and those with personal Google Accounts too!

Out of sheer curiosity, I’d like to know in the comments how many of you reading this find the need to translate emails and how often. I’ve only had to do so once or twice, but I’m interested in knowing if this is a feature that many people have been dying to see come to the app or not.

