PSA: Get your final Stadia controller updates before December 31st

Not long ago, we posted about the looming deadline for converting your Stadia controller over to Bluetooth-only mode. At the end of the year, the tool for changing your controller over will expire, and so will your opportunity to keep your awesome Stadia controller around as a fantastic accessory. Nothing has changed on that front and I 100% would urge you to make that happen right now if you haven’t already.

Updates are stopping, too

But one thing I didn’t touch on in that post is the fact that the same portal that helps you convert your Stadia controller is also the same spot you need to go to check for any new updates to your controller before the end of the year. Once we hit December 31st, you’re stuck with the firmware you have on that device even if it isn’t the latest.

advertisement

So, as I said in the prior post, you need to head over to https://stadia.google.com/controller/ and either get your controller set up for Bluetooth mode or make absolutely sure you have the latest updates. These controllers are simply too nice to be worthless relics, and Google has made an effort to give them second life.

advertisement

I’ve been using my original Stadia Founder’s Edition controller for GeForce NOW in an attempt to get better at FPS games with a controller and the connection and playability have been fantastic. And when I want a rock-solid, 100%-zero-lag experience, a USB C cable even works in lieu of a Bluetooth connection to give you that old-school, plugged in setup. So, long story short, go get your controller setup for use in 2024, get it updated, and enjoy the last remaining piece of Stadia.

Newsletter Signup