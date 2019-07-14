Get Up To $270 Off The Yoga Chromebook With Lenovo’s Black Friday In July

Prime Day is just a few hours away and Amazon’s annual sale is sure to bring us some great deals on select Chromebooks. That doesn’t mean you have to wait to score some serious savings.

Lenovo’s Black Friday in July sale has slashed prices on the massive Yoga Chromebook and you can save as much as $270 on the 15.6″ convertible when you use the promo code “BFJULY10” at checkout.

The greatest savings can be had when you pick up the 1080P, Core i5 model. This Chromebook comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and yes, it has a backlit keyboard.

Regularly priced at $719.99, Lenovo has discounted the Yoga to $639.99 and when you use the promo code, you’ll nab that extra 10% in savings. This brings the total down to $575.99 and that’s an impressive deal for a device that delivers a whole lot of power.

The other Yoga models are on sale as well. You can pick up the 4K model for $630 or the base model for $476.99. (The promo will not work with the 4K version but it’s still a crazy low price.)

You don’t have to confine your shopping to just Chromebooks either. The Black Friday in July promo will get you savings on hundreds of products across Lenovo’s site. You can find the Yoga Chromebooks at the link below.

Don’t forget, you can get up to 10% cash back at Lenovo and hundreds of other sites when you shop with the Rakuten button. Sign up for free and start saving today.