Get a minimum $300 trade-in and $100 store credit on the new Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra

We need to talk about Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10+ and Ultra. These tablets are absolute beasts, and right now, there’s a pile of incentives to get one in your hands. We’re talking crazy trade-in values and bonus Samsung credit for the next few days, so if you’ve been on the fence about a high-end Android tablet, now’s might just be the time to jump.

Why a Chromebook user should care

For starters, these tablets are powerhouses. The Galaxy Tab S10+, and S10 Ultra pack the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processors, gorgeous AMOLED displays, and Samsung’s incredible S Pen. They’re built for productivity, creativity, and entertainment, and they blur the lines between tablet and laptop with the inclusion of DeX for use when you are docked or have the keyboard attached.

advertisement

DeX is continuing to get better and better, and it transforms your Android tablet into a desktop-like experience. And with the Tab S10’s horsepower, it’s smoother and more capable than ever. While it’s no Chromebook replacement for longer work sessions, it is very capable at helping you get some tasks taken care of when you need it.

Paired up with Samsung’s keyboard, you’ve got a portable workstation that can handle some pretty demanding tasks while still being a content and gaming machine most of the time. And don’t forget Samsung’s legendary (included) S Pen for note-taking, sketching, and even photo editing. It’s more responsive and precise than ever, making it a natural fit for creative workflows that rely on sketching and drawing on a regular basis.

Trade-in values on your older tech is worth more right now

Now, let’s talk about the current deals on these two large tablets. Samsung is offering massive trade-in values for your old devices. Got an ancient Android tablet lying around? You’ll get at least $300 off. If you’re trading in a newer iPad or Samsung tablet, you could be looking at up to $800 in savings. That’s a huge savings on devices that are $999 or $1199 respectively.

But there’s more to it than just the trade offers! For a limited time (until November 7th), if you order your Tab S10 through our links, you’ll snag an extra $100 in Samsung credit that you could use it towards a Samsung’s slim keyboard case, the Book Cover Keyboard, a Galaxy Watch, or maybe the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Simply put, these two tablets are premium devices that can complement your Chromebook workflow, offering a fantastic Android experience with top-notch hardware and software. And with these trade-in deals and bonus credit, there’s never been a better time to grab one if a true, Android tablet has been on your radar.

advertisement