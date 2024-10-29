Get a like-new Pixel phone for less: Google launches Certified Refurbished Program

Google just launched a new “Certified Refurbished Phone program,” and it’s bringing some serious value to the table. If you’ve had your eye on a Pixel but weren’t thrilled about the price tag, now’s your chance to snag one for up to 40% off exclusively at the Google Store. This is big news for Pixel fans looking to save some cash and be a bit kinder to the planet.

So, what exactly makes a Pixel phone “Certified Refurbished?” Google says they put these phones through a rigorous inspection process, carefully checking the battery, housing, and screens for any imperfections. If anything needs to be repaired, they use only genuine Google parts. Then before being boxed up in fresh, 100% plastic-free packaging, each phone gets the latest Android software update and a compatible charger. Google claims this is “the closest thing to a new Pixel.”

Every Pixel purchased from the Certified Refurbished Program also comes with a 1-year limited warranty and free shipping/returns. And you can still take advantage of Google Store Financing that’s offering 0% for 36 months.

With these discounts, you can get a Pixel 7 Pro for a price that’s closer to a brand-new Pixel 7. But beyond the savings, it’s also a more sustainable choice. Giving these phones a second life helps reduce electronic waste, which is a win for the planet!

What’s available on the Pixel Refurbished store?

Right now, you can find refurbished Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options depending on the model. And Google says they’re “constantly updating our selection of devices” so if you don’t see what you’re looking for, just check back soon.

One thing to be aware of is that while Google does a thorough inspection, they’re not automatically replacing the battery in every refurbished phone. A new battery is only installed if the original one doesn’t meet their standards.

So, if you’re in the market for a Pixel but don’t want to pay full price, this is a fantastic option. You’ll get a certified refurbished device with the latest software, a warranty, and all the perks of buying from the Google Store. It’s a win-win for your wallet and the environment!