Get $50 off the new 8GB ASUS Chromebook CM30 tablet

Back at the beginning of the year, ASUS unveiled a new ChromeOS tablet to deliver on a needed upgrade to its first ChromeOS tablet released a few years back. We got an early one in the office for a look, but at the time it was still a few months away from officially launching. Here in May 2024, however, it is finally beginning to land on store shelves a bit more regularly, and over at Walmart, they have the deal you’re looking for if you are considering the latest detachable from ASUS.
8GB of RAM and $50 off
The standard MSRP for the 8GB variant of this new CM30 Chromebook tablet from ASUS is normally $349, and at that price it presents a solid value. When we look at MSRP for its clear and obvious competition – the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 – there’s a pretty big price gap right away.
The Duet 3 only comes in an 8GB variation direct from Lenovo, and when it isn’t on sale (like right now) you’ll need to part with $429.99 to get the model that matches ASUS’ new CM30 tablet from a memory/storage standpoint. That’s an $80 upcharge on most days, and you could argue that it is worth it if you need a bit more speed under the hood.
But for those doing simpler tasks, the new MediaTek Kompanio 520 in ASUS’ new tablet isn’t too shabby, and it will save you $80. Today, however, that number balloons up to $130 in savings; and if you are looking for a sleek, well-built Chromebook tablet, the new ASUS CM30 has to be in the conversation.
I’ve said it before, but Walmart’s new attention to Chromebooks is still a tad bit of uncharted territory for us and that means we have no idea how long this deal will stick around. $299 is a solid price for this Chromebook tablet, so if you are thinking about it, don’t wait around too long. The discount may not last long.
Join Chrome Unboxed Plus
Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website and podcast experience and more.
Plus Monthly
$2/mo. after 7-day free trial
Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.
Plus Annual
$20/yr. after 7-day free trial
Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.
Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!
Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ