Get $50 off the new 8GB ASUS Chromebook CM30 tablet

Back at the beginning of the year, ASUS unveiled a new ChromeOS tablet to deliver on a needed upgrade to its first ChromeOS tablet released a few years back. We got an early one in the office for a look, but at the time it was still a few months away from officially launching. Here in May 2024, however, it is finally beginning to land on store shelves a bit more regularly, and over at Walmart, they have the deal you’re looking for if you are considering the latest detachable from ASUS.

8GB of RAM and $50 off

The standard MSRP for the 8GB variant of this new CM30 Chromebook tablet from ASUS is normally $349, and at that price it presents a solid value. When we look at MSRP for its clear and obvious competition – the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 – there’s a pretty big price gap right away.

The Duet 3 only comes in an 8GB variation direct from Lenovo, and when it isn’t on sale (like right now) you’ll need to part with $429.99 to get the model that matches ASUS’ new CM30 tablet from a memory/storage standpoint. That’s an $80 upcharge on most days, and you could argue that it is worth it if you need a bit more speed under the hood.

But for those doing simpler tasks, the new MediaTek Kompanio 520 in ASUS’ new tablet isn’t too shabby, and it will save you $80. Today, however, that number balloons up to $130 in savings; and if you are looking for a sleek, well-built Chromebook tablet, the new ASUS CM30 has to be in the conversation.

I’ve said it before, but Walmart’s new attention to Chromebooks is still a tad bit of uncharted territory for us and that means we have no idea how long this deal will stick around. $299 is a solid price for this Chromebook tablet, so if you are thinking about it, don’t wait around too long. The discount may not last long.