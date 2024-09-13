Gemini Live is now free for all Android users and I hope Chromebooks are next

Google just made a major move in the AI voice assistant race, rolling out Gemini Live for free to all Android users. If you’ve been eyeing the impressive capabilities of this conversational AI but weren’t ready to commit to the $20 monthly Gemini Advanced subscription, now’s your chance to give it a whirl without spending a dime.

Gemini Live isn’t just another voice assistant. Think of it as your digital sidekick, ready to chat, answer questions, and even dive into multi-turn conversations whenever you like. You can interrupt it mid-sentence, just like you would with a human conversation, and even choose from different voices to personalize the experience. Gemini Live is essentially Google’s answer to ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode, and their decision to make it free gives them a clear advantage in the increasingly competitive AI assistant landscape.

Since its debut in May, Gemini Live has been exclusively available to Gemini Advanced subscribers, leaving many Android users on the sidelines. Now, with this update, anyone with an Android device and the Gemini app can jump right into the action.

To use Gemini Live, you’ll need to download the Gemini app or update it if you already have it installed. From there, open the app and tap the Gemini Live icon in the bottom right to launch the conversational voice assistant. If it’s your first time using Gemini Live, follow the on-screen instructions to select the voice you’d like to use, and then you’ll be all set.

Will Chromebooks get Gemini Live?

While this news is exciting for Android users, I can’t help but wonder when Gemini Live will make its way to Chrome OS. With the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus sporting a dedicated Assistant key and ChromeOS’s ongoing transition to the Android kernel, the timing seems perfect. Could we see Google announce Gemini Live access for Chromebook Plus devices at the upcoming Fall Chromebook Showcase? I’d say it’s a long shot, but here’s to hoping!

Google has even hinted that a web version of Gemini Live could be in the works, which would be a fantastic solution for Chromebook users. Whether it’s built into the OS or accessible via the web, having Gemini Live on Chromebooks would be a game-changer, unlocking a new level of productivity and convenience.

Imagine just hitting the dedicated Gemini button on your Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus and then just talking to your device, without needing to remember a specific query or say a certain phrase to get something done. I think that would be incredible and could be a major differentiator for Chromebook Plus devices. For now, we’re keeping our fingers crossed and hoping to see this feature land on ChromeOS sooner rather than later.

It’s worth noting that Gemini Live is currently only available in English, but Google has plans to expand its language support and bring it to iOS in the future. So, whether you’re an Android user looking for a powerful new voice assistant or just curious about the latest AI advancements, be sure to check out Gemini Live. If you’ve been using and testing Gemini Live, let us all know your thoughts in the comments below.

