Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced is now landing on Android and iOS

Remember that super-powerful Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced model Google rolled out back in December? Well, it is now on the way to both the Android and iOS, and Gemini Advanced subscribers using the Gemini app on their phones can now tap into the 2.0 Experimental Advanced model right away.

So, why does this matter? This latest LLM model from Google is crushing it in terms of performance with things like coding, complex math problems, and logical reasoning. The Chatbot Arena LLM Leaderboard (a crowdsourced AI benchmarking platform) still has this model sitting at the #1 spot ahead of all others. With Google suggesting you can use 2.0 Experimental for things like building a detailed business plan, it is clear that this latest model is wildly powerful.

Keep in mind, this experimental model doesn’t have access to real-time information (just yet) or some of the other Gemini features we’ve come to rely on, like file uploads. But, it’s experimental for a reason. Maybe giving a powerful model like this unfettered access to the web isn’t the best idea just yet.

How to access Gemini 2.0 Experimental

Ready to give it a spin? Getting started is about as easy as it gets:

Open up the Gemini app on your phone. Tap the model switcher at the top of the screen. You’ll see 2.0 Experimental Advanced alongside the other usual suspects (1.5 Flash, 1.5 Pro, and 2.0 Flash Experimental).

If you’re on Android and not seeing the new option, try force-stopping the Gemini/Google app. iOS users, make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of the Gemini app. Also, keep in mind that you’ll need a Google One AI Premium subscription to access Gemini Advanced, and that’ll set you back $19.99 a month.

