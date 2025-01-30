GeForce NOW turns 5 years old and is celebrating with some big releases

This February, GeForce NOW turns five, marking five incredible years of high-performance gaming completely in the cloud. Since exiting beta in 2020, GeForce NOW has changed how gamers access and enjoy their favorite titles on just about any device imaginable. With incredible advancements in streaming technology and a library that has ballooned to over 2,000 games, it’s fair to say GeForce NOW has really come a long way in just 5 short years.

To celebrate, GeForce NOW is delivering a major game release in the cloud every week in February. This includes the highly anticipated Kingdom Come: Deliverance II from Warhorse Studios, Avowed from Obsidian Entertainment, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VII from 2K Games.

This GFN Thursday, there are nine new titles available to stream, including the standout title Pax Dei, a medieval massively multiplayer online (MMO) game from Mainframe Industries. But that’s far from all GeForce NOW is getting this week. Here’s the full list of new titles available to stream in the cloud this week:

Space Engineers 2 (New release on Steam, Jan. 27)

Eternal Strands (New release on Steam, Jan. 28)

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (New release on Steam, Jan. 28)

Sniper Elite: Resistance (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Jan. 30)

Heart of the Machine (New release on Steam, Jan. 31)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (New release on Steam, Jan. 31)

Dead Island 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Pax Dei (Steam)

Sifu (Steam)

And, as promised, there’s a lot more to come in February as this 5 year birthday celebration continues to roll on. Here’s what to expect from GeForce NOW for the rest of February:

Kingdom Come Deliverance II (New release on Steam, Feb. 4)

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator (New Release on Steam, Feb. 6)

SWORN (New release on Steam, Feb. 6)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 11)

Legacy: Steel & Sorcery (New release on Steam, Feb. 12)

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 14)

Avowed (New release on Steam, Battle.net and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Feb. 18)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (New release on Steam, Feb. 18)

Abiotic Factor (Steam)

Alan Wake (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

HUMANITY (Steam)

Murky Divers (Steam)

Somerville (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Songs of Silence (Steam)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes (Steam)

Without doubt, in the past 5 years, GeForce NOW has become the de facto standard for game streaming on Chromebooks, and they show little to no sign of slowing down. As the game library only continues to grow, GeForce NOW is quickly becoming the best way for tons of users to find and play their next favorite game. So, if you haven’t already, give it a try if you enjoy gaming. You won’t regret it.