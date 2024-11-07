GeForce NOW offers new, upgraded Performance Membership

This week, NVIDIA is dropping some serious upgrades to its cloud gaming service, and it all starts with a new name and new abilities for what used to be called the Priority membership: say hello to GeForce NOW Performance.

For the same price as the outgoing Priority membership, Performance members are getting a serious boost. You now get 1440p resolution (up from 1080p), support for those ultrawide monitors, and the ability to save your graphics settings across all your games. That means no more fiddling with sliders every time you jump into a new session – your RTX ON stays on now.

Of course, the Ultimate membership remains the king of cloud gaming with its RTX 4080 servers, up to 4K 120fps gameplay, and 1080p 240fps for the competitive gamers out there. But with these Performance enhancements, the choice between the two tiers just got a whole lot more interesting.

Even the free tier is getting a little refresh, now simply called Basic. This tier offers a taste of cloud gaming on rigs optimized for capacity, perfect for dipping your toes into the GeForce NOW waters to see if this whole game streaming thing is a good fit for you.

Playtime limits with a loyalty perk

Starting next year, GeForce NOW will introduce a 100-hour monthly playtime limit for Performance and Ultimate members. NVIDIA assures us this will help maintain the service’s quality and reduce those pesky queue times. The good news is that 94% of current users fall well within this limit, and you can even roll over up to 15 unused hours to the next month. Plus, you can always purchase additional hours if needed: $2.99 for 15 additional hours of Performance, or $5.99 for 15 additional Ultimate hours.

But here’s the real kicker: as a thank you to loyal members, anyone with an active paid membership by December 31st, 2024, will enjoy unlimited playtime for the entire year of 2025! That means any new members who join before the end of the year can lock in this perk for all of 2025.

Discounts on day passes

Want to try before you buy (or upgrade)? GeForce NOW has you covered with a 25% discount on Day Passes for a limited time. Grab a Performance Day Pass for $2.99 or an Ultimate Day Pass for $5.99 and experience 24 hours of premium cloud gaming. And if you decide to commit, you can even apply the value of your Day Pass towards a monthly membership within 48 hours.

As always, GeForce NOW continues to expand its library that now clocks in at over 2,000 titles already available with more coming in each week. So, what are you waiting for? Head over to GeForce NOW, check out the new Performance membership, and take advantage of these limited-time offers.