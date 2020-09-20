Upcoming Gboard redesign borrows heavily from the new Chromebook keyboard

There’s no doubt at this point that Google is making more and more moves to solidify its design language across its two operating systems. As time goes on, it seems that design queues don’t just affect Android or Chrome OS alone: they affect both equally. Such is the design language of the Google keyboard. Regardless of whether we are talking about Gboard on Android or iOS or the built-in virtual keyboard for Chromebooks, it looks like a design update will bring both to the same page.

A few months ago, Google began working on an updated look for the Chromebooks keyboard and it arrived in version 85. Looking at the old vs. the new, there are some nice changes that make the entire keyboard look better, cleaner, and a bit more modern.

Just this week, Android Police reported that some users were beginning to see a new look for Gboard for Android and when comparing the images for the updated app, it became clear that Google was taking the look from the fresh, new Chrome OS keyboard and applying it to the fantastic Gboard. Take a look at the old vs. new images of both Gboard and the Chromebook keyboard side by side below.



original Chromebook keyboard vs. Chrome OS 85’s new look

I love the look of both new keyboard styles, and it continues a trend I think Google needs to stay with moving forward. Whether it is Android borrowing from Chrome OS or Chrome OS borrowing from Android, Google needs to continue adding more cohesion between the two. From the end user’s perspective, they don’t care what OS they are using: they just want to get stuff done. The more Google can keep a consistent look between the different systems, the better.