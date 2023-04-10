Game On! Save $150 when you pick up a new Gaming Chromebook from Acer or ASUS

Okay, I’ll be the first to admit that “gaming” Chromebooks do feel a bit gimmicky. The fact of the matter is, any late model Chromebook with a decent processor can handle any type of gaming that’s currently available on ChromeOS. Even when Steam gaming becomes a reality on Chromebook, devices like the HP Dragonfly Pro or Acer Chromebook Spin 714 should have what it takes to provide a good gaming experience.

That said, there’s something particularly satisfying about a laptop that looks and feels like it was designed with gamers in mind. That’s exactly what Google had in mind when it partnered up with ASUS, Acer and Lenovo to release the world’s first gaming Chromebooks to the consumer market. Featuring powerful 11th and 12th Gen Intel CPUs, high refresh screens, and cool features like RGB keyboards, these ChromeOS laptops are a perfect fit for the cloud-centric gamer.

Two of these gaming Chromebooks have gone on sale again and today, you can pick one up and save a substantial $150 on either one. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE and the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip both have their own distinct advantages and the one you choose really boils down to your personal preference and use case.

The Acer features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and is a clamshell device which is great if you’re like me and don’t use your Chromebook in convertible mode, like, ever. You’ll get a crispy 120Hz display and RGB keyboard to take your gaming sessions to an entirely new level. All-in-all, the Acer 516 GE is the most well-rounded of the gaming devices when you’re looking at overall cost versus specs and right now, you can pick it up for only $499 at Best Buy.

If you are looking for a 2-in-1 device, the ASUS is probably more your style. The 15.6″ convertible features a 144Hz display that’s powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You won’t get the snazzy RGB keyboard but it still has a cool aesthetic with orange accents around the WASD keys and the power button. Normally $699, you can pick up this “Vibing” Chromebook right now for $549 and have yourself a very solid daily driver and gaming Chromebook all in one sweet package.