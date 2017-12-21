Free Google Home Or Home Mini With Select Chromebooks From Best Buy



It looks like Google and Best Buy’s relationship has gone to another level with some more exclusive deals on Chromebooks. Google is pretty much giving away the Home smart-speaker every chance they get. Some would cite poor sales but in my opinion, Google just wants to get their foot in the proverbial door wherever they can.

You can get a free Google Home Mini from about any retailer imaginable depending on what you’re purchasing. Buy a new Pixel 2 phone, get a Home Mine. Head to Lowe’s and buy a Nest product, Google Home Mini for you.

Best Buy, however, is giving away a Google Home or Home Mini with the purchase of over a dozen different Chromebook models. Here’s the list of eligible devices that will score you a new Home or Mini.

Free Google Home

Samsung Chromebook Plus

Samsung Chromebook Pro 32GB or 64GB model

Google Pixelbook Core i5 (Core i7 when available)

Acer Chromebook 15 CB515-1HT-P39B

Free Home Mini

Samsung Chromebook 3

Acer Chromebook R11 16GB or 32GB model

ASUS Chromebook Flip C101

Acer Chromebook 15 CB5-571 16GB

ASUS Chromebook Flip C100

Acer Chromebook 14 Silver

This is a pretty well-rounded list of Chromebooks that Best Buy is offering up here. If you’re looking to snag a last-minute deal on some great tech, this could be your chance. Google’s free Home ends December 31st and I wouldn’t be surprised if Best Buy follows suit. So, get ’em while you can.

