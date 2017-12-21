NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Free Google Home Or Home Mini With Select Chromebooks From Best Buy

by Gabriel Brangers
It looks like Google and Best Buy’s relationship has gone to another level with some more exclusive deals on Chromebooks. Google is pretty much giving away the Home smart-speaker every chance they get. Some would cite poor sales but in my opinion, Google just wants to get their foot in the proverbial door wherever they can.

You can get a free Google Home Mini from about any retailer imaginable depending on what you’re purchasing. Buy a new Pixel 2 phone, get a Home Mine. Head to Lowe’s and buy a Nest product, Google Home Mini for you.

Best Buy, however, is giving away a Google Home or Home Mini with the purchase of over a dozen different Chromebook models. Here’s the list of eligible devices that will score you a new Home or Mini.

Free Google Home

 

  • Samsung Chromebook Plus
  • Samsung Chromebook Pro 32GB or 64GB model
  • Google Pixelbook Core i5 (Core i7 when available)
  • Acer Chromebook 15 CB515-1HT-P39B

Shop Google Home Promo At Best Buy

Free Home Mini

 

  • Samsung Chromebook 3
  • Acer Chromebook R11 16GB or 32GB model
  • ASUS Chromebook Flip C101
  • Acer Chromebook 15 CB5-571 16GB
  • ASUS Chromebook Flip C100
  • Acer Chromebook 14 Silver

Shop Home Mini Promo At Best Buy

This is a pretty well-rounded list of Chromebooks that Best Buy is offering up here. If you’re looking to snag a last-minute deal on some great tech, this could be your chance. Google’s free Home ends December 31st and I wouldn’t be surprised if Best Buy follows suit. So, get ’em while you can.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon

  • nodaclu

    It’s curious how the C302 Flip is consistently omitted from these kinds of deals, or other large discounts.

    Combined with several retailers running out of stock this holiday season (Staples, B&H and Amazon that I’ve had personal experience with), it makes me think that the C302 is likely the best selling Chromebook right now…ironic considering how hard Google has pushed the Samsung twins in commercials and on their website.

    • I have yet to see the C302 in a Best Buy. I just checked and I could do a store pickup on January 3rd(?!) if I ordered one today. Seems Asus hasn’t done as good of a job getting into physical retail locations.

    • John Kendrick

      Have you tried Micro Center? They’ve had the device in stock for months in the Baltimore, MD area. But don’t have a display unit and wouldn’t even open a box so I could see it, but if you know what you want, might give that a try. J

  • John Kendrick

    It’s smart because they are getting their foot in the door on many fronts. Purchase a Chromebook, and they get you into the Google eco system where you see that computing with Google is really less expensive. And then they give you a Google Home to beat Amazon to the punch.

    And while you can use Google Home to play from Spotify, why not use the free 90-day trial to Google Play music you get with your new Chromebook. I did that when I purchased my first Chromebook and am still subscribing over a year later having dropped my $15 Spotify family account because now we just listen via the Google Home with my single account – $5 savings every month. Oh, and Google will also throw in YouTube Red so you can watch all those YouTube videos add free.

    And of course, you’ll try the 100gb of free Drive storage that comes with a Chromebook and learn that Google docs and sheets really can get the job done. In fact, you’ll learn that the collaboration features is beyond anything else available. So you drop your Office 365 account, saving another $9.95 per month.

    And while you’re looking around you check out Google Play movies and discover that a movie rental is almost always at least $1 cheaper than Amazon. Oh, and by the way, you might find out that Google has TV available in your area with Youtube Live TV, which includes all the networks, local news, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage for only $35 per month. So you drop your cable TV service and save another $120 with no cable TV bill.

    And then you find out that every Google account comes with Google Voice (again for free) and learn how to use that as your free home phone with standard cordless phones? (I did spend $50 on an OBi200 VoIP Phone Adapter to make this work)

    And then you’ll move on to Google Newsstand and see that instead of the $9.99 per month you were paying for a New York Times digital subscription, you can now get the same subscription from Google for $7.99. Oh, and I forgot to mention that my subscription to Netflix went from $9.99 with Comcast to $7.99 with Google.

    Are you getting the idea that I am saving some serious money? I know nothing is perfect, and some folks are truly afraid of Big Brother (Google), but so far all of this is working out great for me and it all started with a little $249 Acer Chromebook R11. J

    • Jesse Stevenson

      Totally agree with you. Just a few short months ago, I was a lifetime Windows user. Now, after purchasing a Samsung Chromebook Pro and taking advantage of all of the perks that you mentioned, I am now living completely in Google’s bubble. I have a Google wifi device, I have a Google home, I have my Chromebook Pro as my main computer, and of course I use Google Drive, docs, sheets, and slides as my main productivity software. Oh, and I am of course gladly paying the $10 a month for my Google Play music subscription which also gets me YouTube red and YouTube music. I do not foresee ever going back to Windows now. It’s the Google life for me.

      • John Kendrick

        Thanks for the comeback and reminding me that I forgot my Google wifi network.

        That did cost me as I purchased a three pack, but my connectivity is greatly improved over the $9 per month rental router from Comcast, and now I have wifi all the way to our barn 150 feet from the house. J

  • Jesse Stevenson

    So what you’re essentially saying is that Best Buy is like Oprah. “You get a Google Home. YOU get a Google Home!”

    • Gabriel Brangers

      Precisely! Lol

  • John Kendrick

    Google is getting especially generous working with third parties. I just got an offer of a free Google Home for gifting a New York Times all access subscription. J

  • Just to let everyone know on the pixelbook reddit someone who purchased a pixelbook from best buy before it was released went to the store with their receipt. They got a refund and a free google home. I tried it and i purchased online best buy with local pick up. I went to the store with my email receipt and got a “return” then new charge for the $100 off pixelbook plus free google home.