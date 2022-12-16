For $25, this Lenovo Smart Clock with wireless charging is the perfect stocking stuffer

Earlier this month, the Assistant-enabled Lenovo Smart Clock 2 went on sale for roughly half off its normal retail price of $89.99. For around $48, it’s a solid deal on the perfect bedside Assistant smart device. Not only do you get a great alarm clock, you get all the home controls you love from the Google Assistant and the added bonus of a wireless charging pad for your phone or what have you. (I like to throw my Airpods on there for a quick charge in the morning while I’m getting ready for work.)

As you may know, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 currently adorns my night stand and I love it. It charges my phone and the handy USB port keeps my Pixel Watch charged while keeping the clutter to a minimum. That said, his tiny smart display/clock/speaker also makes a great gift for just about any one on your holiday shopping list. If you happen to be looking for a last-minute gift or two and you don’t want to break the bank, the deal on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 just got a whole lot better. Fifty percent better to be precise.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the Assistant-enabled time keeper for an all-time low price of only $24.99 and yes, that’s the model with the wireless charging base for your phone. That’s only $5 more than you can buy the smaller, less-capable Smart Clock Essential for at its current sale price of $19.99. Regardless of who it’s for, this would make an awesome stocking stuffer, office party gift, or just a nice purchase to reward yourself for a holiday shopping job well done.

You can pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 w/Google Assistant online or in your local Best Buy where available and you can pick from the classic Heather Grey or Abyss Blue. If you aren’t interested in wireless charging, you can pick up the clock by itself for only $19.99. Either way, you’ll be the hit of the holiday party when your friends or family opens one of these bad boys and they’ll never have to know just how little you paid for it. Well, unless they read this.