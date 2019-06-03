Flash Sale: ASUS Chromebook C434 Back To $499

Robby recently shared his thoughts on how the ASUS C434 stacks up against the often-discounted HP Chromebook x360 14. While it was a close race, the ASUS won out in the end thanks to some minutiae but very important details.

For a closer look, check out the showdown video and then we’ll get to the good stuff.

Now, the ASUS is clearly Robby’s choice. If you knew him, you’d know this wasn’t an easy video for him to make. He’s very fond of the HP but the Chromebook C434 carries with it a certain something that makes it “just better.”

If you’re still on the fence, Newegg and Office Depot may have a deal that will push you over the edge. You can regularly find the ASUS discounted to $529 on Amazon and other retailers but for a limited time, it can be had for just under five hundred bucks.

That makes a sweet Chromebook even more desirable when considering the total package. I’ve frequently said that the HP is the best device you can get when we’re talking at or under $500 but this may seriously change my mind.

The Newegg sale lasts for twelve more days but I’d almost guarantee the inventory won’t make it that far. Both listings offer free shipping and you can have your sleek new Chromebook in as little as three business days.

Don’t forget to grab a little cash back by activating Ebates on either of these deals.