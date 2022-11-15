Fitbit’s Sleep Profiles are coming to the Pixel Watch

When the Google Pixel Watch launched last month, a free six months of Fitbit Premium – a membership tier that offers more features, such as Sleep Tools, Guided Programs, Workouts, Advanced Insights, Challenges, and access to the Health Metrics Dashboard – was offered as part of the introductory period. Though not everyone was keen on the idea of adding on yet another subscription service, the fact that the service would be free for half a year was enough to entice them to sign up for the service.

Google is now giving Pixel Watch users another reason to stick with their Fitbit Premium memberships by announcing a new sleep feature coming to Google Pixel Watch starting next week — Fitbit Premium’s Sleep Profile. We covered the feature when it was first announced back in June for Fitbit devices, and it basically takes the guesswork out of your sleep data and parses it in a way that is easier to understand.

On the first day of every month, Google Pixel Watch users can look at their monthly sleep analysis, which looks at things like sleep schedule variability, the time before deep sleep, interrupted sleep, and more, to find out what kind of sleeper they are. The type of sleeper they are is represented as a “Sleep Animal” which is assigned each month.

Each month, you must sleep with your device on for 14 calendar days in order to get a Sleep Profile. The more you wear your device to sleep, the more accurate the evaluation. If you slept with your Google Pixel Watch on for at least 14 nights in October, you will get your first Sleep Profile and animal on November 22. If you start wearing your watch to bed today, you’ll know how November went on December 1.

