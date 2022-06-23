Fitbit launches Premium “Sleep Profile” feature to further analyze your sleep

Fitbit has always been known for providing excellent sleep metrics since the launch of its sleep-tracking features in 2009. Now, Fitbit is introducing a Fitbit Premium feature called “Sleep Profile” that provides a new prolonged analysis of your sleeping habits. It also makes your sleep data more easily interpretable by using fun animal characters, allowing you to take steps to improve your sleep quality and, as a result, your overall health.

The key metrics in your sleep profile result from Fitbit’s research team studying 1,000 different sleep features and distilling this information down. The data points gathered then determine your Sleep Animal, which tells you what type of sleeper you are. These animal choices were narrowed down to six archetypes chosen for their behavioral traits. An example would be a giraffe, whose profile would say: “Your sleep tends to be shorter, and you are more likely to sleep later and wake up earlier. You have a relatively good proportion of deep and REM sleep despite a shorter overall duration.“

Top traits and habits of each sleeper type

Sleep can vary significantly from night to night, so for this information to be gathered properly, you must wear your Fitbit device to sleep for at least 14 nights per calendar month to receive an assessment. The more you wear the device to sleep, the more precise the evaluation is, as it can base its results on a broader amount of data.

This feature is exclusive to Fitbit Premium members and is rolling out in the Fitbit app to users with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe, or Inspire 2 devices upon launch. Members will receive their first profile during the week of July 4th and then on the first day of every month. Fitbit says there is no “ideal” animal as each can be used to better understand and improve your sleep habits, and the animals can change from month to month depending on the data gathered.

If you are a Fitbit Premium user, this feature is a must to take advantage of. Studies show that getting quality sleep can be critical to your overall health and well-being. So hopefully, having this information handy can help you better determine if you need to make any lifestyle changes to improve your sleep and quality of life.