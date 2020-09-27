Finally, the $409 Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is back

We’re always on the lookout for a good deal on a Chromebook so we share the savings with our readers. Sadly, good deals are few and far between these days. As of late, it’s more about finding a decent device that doesn’t cost more than retail. Today, one of our favorite Chromebooks of 2020 is our Deal of the Day and it’s not even on sale. The reason it’s a deal is the fact that, for the past couple of months, the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook has been selling for well over its original $409 price tag.

Why do we love the Flex 5 Chromebook? Well, it’s simply one of the best values on the market. It doesn’t offer every feature available in a premium Chromebook but it does give you most of what you’d ask for in a flagship device and it does so at more than half the price of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. In all honesty, $409 is a ridiculously low MSRP for a Chromebook that features a 10th Gen Intel processor, great display, and much more. Check out the full review if you aren’t convinced that this is a great Chromebook.

The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is back to $409 on Amazon, for now, but I would bet it won’t stay that way for long. As soon as these sell out, you can expect to see resellers jacking up the price back to the near-five hundred dollar range. If you’ve been waiting for a premium Chromebook to pop up that’s around $400, this is the one you’re looking for. Check it out below.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook on Chrome Shop