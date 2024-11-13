Finally, Chromebook Plus devices are now all on ChromeOS 130

It’s been a bit of a long ride this time around, hasn’t it? With ChromeOS technically rolling out back around October 30th, the two weeks its taken for it to actually arrive for most Chromebook Plus devices have felt like an eternity. Normally, with smaller updates and small feature add-ons, these types of delays aren’t too big of a deal.

This one, however, was packed with all sorts of goodies announced back at the Chromebook showcase in early October, so many of the new features that arrived in ChromeOS 130 have been pretty hotly anticipated. Here’s the breakdown of new features we reported back when the roll-out began:

Studio-style mic: Enhanced audio that makes your built-in microphone sound like a professional studio setup using advanced balancing, detail reconstruction, and room adaptation via AI models to create a massive difference in the way your microphone setup sounds.

AI-powered Recorder app: With speaker detection, content summarization, and even title suggestions, this useful app will be a huge benefit to anyone with a Chromebook in a meeting that needs to make sure the details were all gathered.

Appearance effects: The new built-in effects include lighting, brightness, and moderate facial touch-ups to make you look your best in meetings: all on-device for utilization in any video application.

Help me read: This AI-powered tool helps you quickly digest information in any text. Right-click to access a summary of the text and a Q&A field for asking specific questions in reference to what Gemini summed up for you. It's incredibly handy at getting you quickly to the point of any body of text.

Other updates: Additionally, there are more OS-level privacy controls, enhanced keyboard/display brightness sliders, multi-calendar support (for real this time), Picture-in-Picture Tucking (to slide your PiP window off-screen temporarily), and other bug fixes and security updates.

As you can see, this is an extensive update, and one that was likely rife with potential bugs and issues due to its expansive offering of new features. While two weeks is a long time to wait for any update when we’re used to a 4-week update cycle, I’d always rather the ChromeOS team make sure things are working properly before issuing an update to a group of devices.

In this case, the devices affected were the most prominent of the bunch (Chromebook Plus), so it really needed to be right before it was shipped. We still don’t know what the actual hold-up was, but it seems to be all patched up at this point. In the update servers, there’s no sign of ChromeOS 129 any longer, so everyone should be on board at this point. Better late than never, right?