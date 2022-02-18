February Chromebook Deals Round 2

New day. New deals. We’ve just passed the midway mark of February and we have a whole new list of Chromebook deals for your viewing and shopping pleasure. This time around, there’s a little something for everyone on the list from an ultra-portable detachable to a massive 17.3″ clamshell that’s perfect for those that need all the screen real estate.

There are quite a few devices on to cover so I’ll keep it brief. As always, you can find full reviews for most of these Chromebooks in our Reviews section or over on our YouTube Channel. Kicking off the deals, we have a compact detachable that serves as the perfect secondary device around the house or when you want to toss something in your backpack while on the go.

ASUS Chromebook CM3

ASUS’ MediaTek-powered Chrome OS tablet is a direct competitor to Lenovo’s wildly popular Chromebook Duet. While very similar in many ways, the ASUS has some distinct advantages and one glaring drawback. At 10.5″, the display is slightly larger than the Duet’s and that makes it feel a tad more capable from a productivity standpoint. ASUS also opted to add a headphone jack which feels like a no-brainer to me but Lenovo didn’t see it that way.

Our biggest nit with the ASUS detachable is the price tag. The model available from Best Buy runs $370 and that gets you half the storage as the Lenovo Duet which has a tasty 128GB of storage space. It doesn’t help that, on a good day, you can pick up the Duet for around $250. Right now, you can pick up the 4GB/64GB ASUS Chromebook CM3 for only $329.99 at Best Buy. It’s not a knockout deal but it makes this 10.5″ Chrome OS tablet worth your consideration.

HP Chromebook x360 14c

The latest iteration of HP’s wildly popular 14-inch convertible, the HP Chromebook x360 14c brings an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 to the party with 8GB of RAM and a respectable 128GB of NVMe storage. As with previous models, my only complaint about this Chromebook is its lackluster display. The color accuracy is very good but it’s just too dim for a premium laptop. Fifty more nits of brightness and this Chromebook would be near perfection.

Normally $699, I tend to lean more towards Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 but today, you can pick up the HP Chromebook x360 14c and save $200. For $499, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a late-model Chrome OS 2-in-1 with everything the HP has to offer. Check it out over at Best Buy before it’s gone.

Acer Chromebook 317 & ASUS Chromebook CX1700

If you’re looking for the most screen real estate, there are two new devices on the market that trump them all. The Acer Chromebook 317 and ASUS Chromebook CX1700 both feature the latest small-core processors from Intel and sport a massive 17.3″ FullHD display. Both models are on sale today and the one you pick really depends on how much horsepower you need.

The 17.3″ ASUS comes with a dual-core N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a scant 32GB of storage. It’s perfect for light computing that consists mostly of web-based tasks. You do get a MicroSD card reader for expanded storage. Just know that you won’t have much in the way of internal hard drive space. Normally $369, you can grab this oversized Chromebook for only $249 at Best Buy. The $120 savings makes this a laptop that’s worth every penny.

Acer’s counterpart to the ASUS Chromebook CX1700 comes with some serious upgrades in the power department. Inside, you’ll find the Intel Pentium N6000 which boasts a significant power increase over the ASUS’ N4500 and the Acer gets 8GB of RAM which is the sweet spot for Chrome OS. This laptop is capable of handling more intensive multitasking and will even power through many Linux applications with ease. The storage doubles the ASUS at 64GB which isn’t a lot but it’s better than 32GB and you still get a MicroSD card slot for extra storage. The Acer also gives you the added bonuses of a backlit keyboard and a touchscreen. Regularly $499, you can pick it up for only $399 at Best Buy today.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5

Probably one of the most underrated Chromebooks of 2021, the 15.6″ ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 has just about everything you would want from a premium Chromebook and then some. It features a premium aluminum alloy cover, backlit keys, a massive glass trackpad, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU. That’s matched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage which makes this convertible Chromebook an absolute beast. Unless you need an insane amount of CPU power for hardcore Linux applications, this Chromebook will do anything and everything you could ever ask of it.

Our only real gripe with this Chromebook is that ASUS chose to use a 250 nit display. 300 nits would have been nice but the fact that it retails for a mere $569 makes that oversight forgivable. You can save $70 on the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 right now which may not seem like much but $499 gets you a whole lot of Chromebook along with guaranteed updates through June of 2029.

HP Chromebook x2 11

I already featured this Chromebook earlier this month but the deal is still going and it’s worth a second mention. The HP Chromebook x2 11 is one of very few Chrome OS tablets on the market and one of only two that are actually capable of being a daily driver. Powered by the Snapdragon 7c SoC, the 11-inch detachable has enough oomph to actually dock itself and be used as a primary device if you’re not doing too much heavy lifting.

Priced at $599, the HP is a hard sell when you can pick up the arguably better Lenovo Duet 5 for only $499. That said, Best Buy has knocked $200 off the versatile 2-in-1 and that makes it a much more palatable value proposition. You can grab the HP Chromebook x2 11 in Night Teal or Natural Silver for $399 and it even comes its own wirelessly charging USI stylus.

HP Chromebook 14 11th Gen

Rounding off the list is an outlier from HP that many have likely never even heard of. The latest 14-inch from HP is a clamshell version of the popular x360 14c mentioned above. You get all the same great specs, double the storage at 256GB, and the added power boost of an Intel Core i5 with Iris Xe graphics. Whenever Steam gaming finally arrives for Chrome OS, this laptop will be a great gaming machine. The clamshell form-factor is perfect for those like myself that literally never use the convertible mode on a Chromebook.

This Chromebook retails at Costco for $649 which is already a great price. However, you can take a whopping $200 off right now and you don’t even have to have a Costco membership. Non-members do pay a 5% surcharge but that still gets you a powerful 11th Gen Chromebook for very little money and it’s probably the best dollar-for-dollar deal going at the moment.

Stay tuned for another round of deals. President's day is right around the corner and there's sure to be more savings on the horizon.