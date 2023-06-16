Father’s Day: Last-minuted deals on gifts dad will love

Father’s Day is just two days away but it’s not too late to pick up some new tech for dad and save some cash in the process. Instead of a tie or a gift card to the hardware store, get dad a new piece of Google-y tech and put a smile on his face. We’ve rounded up some great products that are currently on sale and you can pick them up from your local Best Buy and have them in hand just in time for dad’s big day on Sunday. Check it out.

Pixel Watch

If the dad in your life is like me, he loves a good watch and there’s no better smart watch than the one that comes directly from Google. The Pixel Watch features everything you’d expect from WearOS and an experience that only comes from a device that’s Made By Google. Better still, the upcoming update to WearOS 4 later this year will add some great new features like golf swing tracking and what dad wouldn’t love that? I know I would. You can pick up the LTE or wi-fi only models of the Pixel Watch right now at Best Buy and save up to $70.

Nest Thermostats

Sure, it’s a stereotypical long-running joke that dads are militant when it comes to messing with the thermostat but hey, dads work hard and we’re always keeping an eye on the utility bill. Why not give him some peace of mind with a smart thermostat that could help save more than a few dollars throughout the year. The Nest Smart Learning thermostat is currently $50 off or you can grab the Nest smart programmable thermostat and save a cool thirty dollars. Either way, dad will thank you.

Nest Doorbell

There’s nothing quite as reassuring as having some solid home security to keep tabs on things while home or away. The Nest family of doorbells offer great cameras and around the clock monitoring when you add a Nest Aware subscription. You can identify familiar and unfamiliar faces, track package drop offs and even chat with someone who’s at the door. All from the Google Home app on your smart phone. You can pick up a Nest wired or battery-powered doorbell from your local Best Buy and save up to $50 and that’s a sweet deal.

Nest Cam

For some added security, you can pair your Nest Doorbell with Google’s wireless Nest Cameras and create a safe, secure perimeter around your home. The indoor/outdoor cameras mount firmly to a powerful magnet base and you can monitor things while home or away from the Google Home App just like you would with the Nest Doorbell or any other Assistant-enabled camera. You can grab a Nest Cam right now for $139.99, a savings of $40. Upgrade to the Nest Cam with powerful floodlights and save $60.

Nest Wi-fi Pro

If your dad needs to upgrade his wi-fi game, the Nest Wi-fi Pro is as good as it gets. The powerful mesh wi-fi system creates a seamless net of internet around your entire home and smart insides allow you to prioritize devices and even lock down devices when it’s time for the kiddos to go to bed. A Nest Wi-fi Pro 2-pack will cover over 4,000 square feet and you can pick up the bundle and save $60.

If you’re looking for something outside the realm of Google products, Best Buy has a mountain of last-minute Father’s Day deals on everything from smart locks to drastically reduced portable SSDs and everything in between. You can find all the deals at the link below but act fast, when Father’s Day is over, so are the savings.

If your dad does happen to be a golfer, head on over to our new site Proof Golf and check out the ultimate Father’s Day gift guide for golfers. You’ll find hand-selected golf tech and gear that I know your dad will love. To all the dads out there, cheers to all you do. Enjoy your day. I know I’m going to.