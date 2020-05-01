Facebook group offers support and community for Chromebook users

Chrome OS is enjoying some well-deserved popularity among consumers and businesses alike and with that notoriety has arrived the need for more reliable sources of support for Chromebooks. Don’t get me wrong, Google’s volunteer-staffed Chromebook Support Forum is a treasure trove of information and the fine folks there are ready and willing to assist users with any and all technical questions you may have. We here at Chrome Unboxed along with some other great blogs hope to offer as much assistance as we can to help you get the most out of your Chromebook but at the end of the day, we all lack the community aspect that you would find on social media sites.

Thankfully, there’s a community for that. Once upon a time, Google+ was the go-to for thousands of Chrome OS users that not only shared technical expertise but also enjoyed a close knit community that has forged acquaintances and friendships that have lasted well beyond the demise of the consumer side of Google+. In its place, Reddit has birthed some great Chromebook and Crostini forums but those looking for a more personal experience need only to open up their Facebook app.

The “unofficial” Chromebook Facebook Group has grown in numbers recently and is hosted by fourteen admins and moderators that dole out support for users, news, tip & tricks and more for any who are interested. What makes this group different is the social nature that Facebook inherently brings to the table. While support forums may be a great place for Chrome OS-specific support, the Chromebook Group on Facebook is a great place to strike up conversations about the more consumer-centric questions that arise when it comes to Chromebooks. Perhaps you’re looking for the best device for your student or maybe you are looking for advice on the best Chrome OS-friendly printer for under $100. Whatever the case may be, the group offers a place to interact, share opinions and simply do what Facebook was create for. Socializing.

The Chromebook Group is public-facing and open to anyone who wishes to join. With more than 1,600 members, it is quickly becoming a great resource for Chrome OS help as well as just a cool place to hang out. If you decide to check it out, you’ll likely find me lurking around in the comments. Don’t hesitate to say hi. Hope to see you there. You can find the group at the link below. Note: Chrome Unboxed is not affiliated with this group in any way apart from the fact that I am a member.

Chromebook Group on Facebook