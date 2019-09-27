Exclusive: Samsung to launch Chromebook 4 with company first 15.6″ model

We have been tracking the Chromebook ‘Kohaku’ for months and wholeheartedly expect to see Samsung release it as a new flagship-caliber Chromebook in the very near future. As excited as I am to see a true successor to the Chromebook Pro, ‘Kohaku’ isn’t the only project Samsung has up their sleeves. Just last month, we unearthed two more devices that I was fairly certain would come from Samsung and now, it looks like those devices have broken cover.

While searching Bluetooth certifications this morning, I happened across two Chromebook models from Samsung that were completely unfamiliar. A quick search for the new models revealed some scant listings for Energy Star certification and little else sans a couple of obscure product listings for each. Listed as the Samsung Chromebook 4 and 4+, the unannounced devices appear to be Gemini Lake clamshells that includes an 11.6″ device similar to the popular Chromebook 3. The other Chromebook, however, will be Samsung’s first attempt at entering the recently-expanded 15.6″ Chrome OS space.

Samsung Chromebook 4+

15.6″ Samsung Chromebook 4+

The specs on the new device are common fare among other Gemini Lake devices released as of late but the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is certainly an eye catcher. It has a look very reminiscent of the ASUS Chromebook C302 with the squared off edges and rounded corners. We don’t have a lot of detail on the Chromebook 4+ but according to the listing, it’s available for purchase today. Here’s a run down of the specs from Connection.com:

Chrome OS

Intel N4000 dual core Celeron processor (Gemini Lake)

4GB DDR4 RAM

32GB eMMC storage

15.6″ FHD 1920 x 1080 display non-touch

2 x USB-C (charging) USB 3.0 Headphone/microphone combo jack

MicroSD

14.2 in x 9.6 in x 0.6 in

3.75 lbs

720p front camera

Details are non-existent for the 11.6″ model but I would guess that they will be very similar. In the Bluetooth certifications, there are four models total which leads me to believe that we will see a quad-core N4100 or even Pentium variant at some point. The listings for the 15.6″ Chromebook 4+ state they are available and both sellers are trusted resellers that we commonly see on OEM partner pages. The retail price looks to be $329.99 but Connection.com is selling the Samsung for $319.29. You can check them out at the links below.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ at Connection IT Samsung Chromebook 4+ at Insight

We’ll be looking for an official announcement from Samsung but I would suspect that these Chromebooks will randomly start appearing at Best Buy and other retailers over the next few weeks. Samsung may be content just adding these to their Chromebook resume and saving the flare for the upcoming Chromebook Pro replacement.