Emoji 15 is coming soon and Google will support it first

The new emojis for 2022-2023 have been revealed and are up for approval this September. The new draft set of Emoji 15.0 features a shaking face, a pink heart, maracas, a hair pick, and what is being called the “High Five,” which is technically called a Rightwards or Leftwards Pushing Hand, respectively.

Emoji 15.0 sample set by Emojipedia

The set pictured above are sample designs to be used as guides and do not represent the final list of emoji that will make it into our devices. However, these sample designs, which Emojipedia normally does, have a good track record of being chosen by the Unicode consortium during the approval process, as was the case with Emoji 14.0 last year, which arrived on devices in late 2021 or the first half of 2022.

Once finalized, the release date for emoji support varies depending on the operating system, app, or device. However, the current timeline suggests that Google will likely be the first to support Emoji 15.0 on their web apps and Android, based on their recent efforts to decouple emoji updates from operating system updates. This is expected to happen by December 2022, while other platforms will likely not extend support until the first half of 2023.

Meanwhile, World Emoji Day is tomorrow, and Emojipedia is having fun celebrating with the World Emoji Awards. If you are interested in voting for the emoji you are most excited to see coming to Emoji 15.0, you can cast your vote HERE. Otherwise, we shall wait until the final list of upcoming Emojis is revealed in September.