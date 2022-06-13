Google Calendar email invites get improved layout

Google announced today that its Calendar email invites are getting an improved layout, making event details more accessible and useful. The top header that details the date and time of the meeting, plus the agenda to the right, remains pretty much untouched. However, where you will see the difference is in the description.

Old email invite vs new email invite

The description will now separate the join info and attachments from the rest of the email body. Additionally, a large “Join with Google Meet” blue button has been added above the meeting link to make it easier for users to see where to take action. See the top images for a comparison of how the email invites look now versus how they will look after this change goes into effect.

In addition, email notifications regarding a meeting change will now display both the old and new meeting information. This will also be highlighted with a green icon denoting what was changed and the old meeting information crossed out for clarification.

This feature will see a gradual rollout of up to two weeks for Rapid Release domains starting today, while Scheduled Release domains will start seeing this rollout on June 27th, 2022. It will be available to all Google Workspace and personal Google Accounts users and should greatly help those receiving many meeting invites.