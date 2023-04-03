Duet Deals Are Back! Save up to $100 on a new Lenovo Chromebook Tablet

It was only a matter of time before Lenovo’s dynamic Duet Duo went back on sale and today, you can take your pick on the device of your liking. Ever since their debut, the Snapdragon-powered Lenovo tablets have been hot commodities for a wide range of ChromeOS users – casual and business types alike. The one you choose really boils down to personal preference but those wanting the most horsepower, should opt for the larger Duet 5 due to its 8GB of RAM which makes a noticeable difference when you’re scooting around the web.

Regardless of the model you go with, these deals will make it a bit easier on your piggy bank. Over at Best Buy, you can pick up the 11″ Lenovo Duet 3 and save $80. If you prefer the larger OLED display on the Duet 5, you can grab is for only $399, a $100 savings. While we’re fully expecting a new generation of tablets in the next year, these deals make the Duet family a very affordable option if you’re looking for a secondary device or just a tablet for general content consumption. You can find them both at the link below.

Bonus Deal

If you simply can’t bring yourself to purchase a 13.3″ tablet but you really want the extra RAM, you’re in luck. Lenovo sells an 8GB/128GB version of the Duet 3 and while it isn’t technically on sale, you can save a little with this handy promo code. At checkout, use the promo code EXTRA5 and you’ll grab the more desirable Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM for $409 before tax. A savings of roughly $22. On top of the discount, this version comes with the Lenovo USI 2.0 stylus so you won’t have to worry about picking that up separately.