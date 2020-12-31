Doorbuster Deal: Take $400 off of the 15.6″ 4K Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

We’ve seen a lot of really great deals on the current generation of Comet Lake Chromebooks over the past couple of months but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look to 8th Gen Intel models if the price is right. Frankly, Intel’s Kaby Lake-R CPUs are still more than powerful enough to offer Chromebook users ample horsepower for running web applications, Play Store apps, and even Linux programs. Paired with a proper amount of RAM and storage, a well-built 8th Generation Chromebook can serve you just as well as a newer device and it could save you some serious cheddar. Today, we received a heads-up about one such deal and it is definitely worth considering.

The Lenovo Yoga was the first 4K Chromebook ever sold and it is still the only 15.6″ UHD model on the market. While we picked the 1080P model of the 4K Yoga because of the better battery life, there’s still something very desirable about that crispy UHD display that just can’t be ignored. When it was originally launched, the $899 MSRP of the 4K Yoga was arguably reasonable because you’re also getting the very capable Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. All of this was housed in a premium, all-aluminum chassis with a 15.6″, 300 nit display. Those are some pretty beefy specs and they still hold up today. The only thing that really detracts from this device is the fact that the Kaby Lake-R processor’s shelf-life is down to a little under five years with an AUE date of June 2025. That’s compared to the eight years of updates you’ll get with the newer Comet Lake Chromebooks like the Acer Spin 713.

All that said, Lenovo has knocked $400 off of the 4K Yoga Chromebook and that brings it down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. When you’re talking about overall value, this deal gives you some serious bang for your buck. With its massive 15.6″ 4K display, formidable internals, and premium build, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is a steal at $499. This device will serve you well for another 4+ years and you’ll never have to worry about having enough power under the hood. Check out the deal below. Bonus: You can get an extra 2% cashback when you use the Rakuten Chrome Extension.

4K Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

Thanks to Elvin W. for spotting this deal.