3 great Chromebook deals to kick off the New Year

Did you get a gift card for the holidays and now it’s burning a hole in your pocket? Maybe you’re just looking for a new laptop to bring you into the new year and a Chromebook is what you seek. Whatever your reason, three of our favorite Chromebooks of 2020 are currently on sale at the moment and you can save as much as $200 on a premium Chrome OS laptop. There’s a little something for every budget on this list and all three of these Chromebooks are guaranteed to stay fresh with updates through June of 2028. Here’s the lowdown.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Our top pick of 2020 for the best Chromebook under $300, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet offers a premium build, bright display and the versatility of a detachable 2-in-1. For users simply wanting a portable device for casual use or a secondary Chromebook that doubles as a tablet, you won’t find a better option than the Duet. The 128GB version normally retails for $299 but you can pick it up at Best Buy today for only $249. That’s less than the 64GB model that Lenovo offers on their own site. This Chrome OS tablet is the perfect device to keep around the house for casual browsing or even as a primary Chromebook for the younger kids that are stuck at home doing the remote learning gig.

HP Chromebook x360 14c

Our runner-up in the mid-range category, HP’s second iteration of its flagship 14″ convertible brings a 10th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a respectable 64GB of storage to the party. It offers a great keyboard, premium build quality and a 14″ Full HD touch display. If it weren’t for the fact that it retails for the same $629 as the Spin 713 from Acer, the HP could be the best Chromebook of 2020. That said, Best Buy has once again knocked $150 off of the price which makes it one of the best deals going at the moment on a premium Comet Lake Chromebook.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

We know that Samsung has a new iteration of the Galaxy Chromebook on the way and rumor has it that the slightly dumbed down model will retail for around $700. If the battery life issues have been addressed and the build is comparable to the current model, that should be a solid device in the area of overall value. That said, you can actually pick up the ultra-premium Galaxy Chromebook from Best Buy right now for only $799. That’s $200 off of the MSRP and you’re getting a whole lot of Chromebook for that reasonable price. You get a 10th Gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, stowed stylus, and a fingerprint sensor. Oh yeah, don’t forget that it has that crispy 4K display. Both the Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray models are currently discounted at Best Buy.

