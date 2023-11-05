Don’t miss your chance to win one of 3 Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebooks

We love our readers here at Chrome Unboxed and to show our appreciation, we’ve decided to give away one of our favorite Chromebooks right now. Thanks to fine folks over at Lenovo, we’re giving away not one, not two, but three Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebooks! Since unboxing our review unit about a month ago, Robby has been raving about this Chromebook and we are so happy to be giving these away.

Despite lacking the branding on the lid, these Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebooks are certified Chromebook Plus. That means that they meet the full hardware requirements and with the Chrome OS 118 update, they now also have the Chromebook Plus software features, too. You may recall our speculative buzz around this Chromebook potentially being a Plus variant when Robby unboxed it – and he was right. This is a Chromebook Plus device, through and through.

As for specs, the Slim 3i is sporting a 12th-gen Intel Core i3-N305 processor, which strikes a perfect balance of performance and battery efficiency. And with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, you can see how the Slim 3i is an all-around fantastic device. This Chromebook will be a great fit for many of you, whether you need a Chromebook for school, for work, or just want a device to have around the house. This Chromebook can do it all!

How You Can Win

Participating in this giveaway couldn’t be easier. Just scroll down to the giveaway widget below and sign up for your entries. The more actions you complete, the more entries you earn, boosting your chances of winning. Should you be one of the fortunate three selected as a winner, you’ll hear from us via the email you provide with your entry. Just make sure to claim your prize within 48 hours of notification. This giveaway will end on November 7th at 10 AM ET so, why wait? Get entered to win now, and good luck!

